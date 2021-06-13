Cancel
Michigan State

Bill by state Rep. Bronna Kahle among ethics legislation that passes Michigan House

Daily Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING — A package of bills intended to improve ethics and transparency laws for state government passed the Michigan House last week. State Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, sponsored one of the bills, which include improvements to public record laws, ethical standards, financial disclosure requirements and bans on conflicts of interest, a news release from Kahle's office said. Kahle’s bill would expand lobbying disclosures. While under current law, lobbyists must disclose money spent to lobby state officials, they do not have to do the same for the staff of those officials.

www.lenconnect.com
