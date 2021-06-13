Weather Forecast For Victory

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, June 14 Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



