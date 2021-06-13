Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast For Victory

Posted by 
Victory News Alert
Victory News Alert
 9 days ago

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aSvYRVT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Victory News Alert

Victory News Alert

Victory, VT
0
Followers
84
Post
85
Views
ABOUT

With Victory News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related