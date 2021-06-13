Weather Forecast For Victory
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
