New Post Daily Weather Forecast
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
