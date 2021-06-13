Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Post, WI

New Post Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 9 days ago

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvYQck00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Post Digest

New Post Digest

New Post, WI
7
Followers
85
Post
386
Views
ABOUT

With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Post, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New Post, WIPosted by
New Post Digest

Tuesday sun alert in New Post — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEW POST, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Post. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.