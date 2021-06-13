New Post Daily Weather Forecast

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.