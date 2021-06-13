Cancel
Sawyers Bar, CA

Rainy forecast for Sawyers Bar? Jump on it!

Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 9 days ago

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sawyers Bar Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sawyers Bar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0aSvYML400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sawyers Bar, CA
With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

