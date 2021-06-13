New Shoreham Weather Forecast

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 59 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 61 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



