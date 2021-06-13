New Shoreham Weather Forecast
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 61 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
