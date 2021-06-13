Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Shoreham, RI

New Shoreham Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Shoreham News Beat
New Shoreham News Beat
 9 days ago

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0aSvYKZc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 59 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 61 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham, RI
1
Followers
84
Post
91
Views
ABOUT

With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Shoreham, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New Shoreham, RIPosted by
New Shoreham News Beat

Take advantage of Monday sun in New Shoreham

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Shoreham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.