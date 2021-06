665 Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSOF) has been gaining a lot of momentum over the past week with continuous buying interest along with massive volume. IWAL stock closed higher by a whopping 118% to $0.0085 on Monday. The stock had started its rally last week and now up 400% in a week. What is more worth mentioning is that the stock had witnessed its highest one-day volume at least in the past year. Total volume on Monday stood at 152.09 million shares, compared to its average volume of 9.08 million shares. The stock had started the session with slight gains and picked up momentum in afternoon trading as the stock went up as much as 130% to hit the session high of $0.0129.