Ridgefield, WA

Ridgefield students learn marketing in partnership with coffee shop

By The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEFIELD — The students in Andrea Reinertson’s Business Marketing II class at Ridgefield High School worked together with The Birds and the Beans coffee shop to help promote the business while at the same time learning effective marketing techniques. The Birds and the Beans was developed and opened in 2019 as a partnership between the founder and president of Killa Bites gourmet foods, Laura Jhaveri, and the business and marketing program at Ridgefield School District’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies. Reinertson’s high school class creates all of the business’s marketing, from social media to signage. “They have done an excellent job. Their marketing efforts have really paid off,” Jhaveri said, noting an increase in sales over the last four months. “It is a great, real-life incubator for them to be exposed to the impact of marketing. And I love working with them.” The Birds and the Beans is located inside the Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center at 510 Pioneer St. The shop is open year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit https://the-birds-and-the-beans.business.site.

www.columbian.com
