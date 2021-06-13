Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, WY

New Haven Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Haven Bulletin
New Haven Bulletin
 9 days ago

NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvYAkM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Haven Bulletin

New Haven Bulletin

New Haven, WY
1
Followers
60
Post
288
Views
ABOUT

With New Haven Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New Haven, WYPosted by
New Haven Bulletin

New Haven is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(NEW HAVEN, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Haven. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!