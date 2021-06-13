Cancel
Environment

Chalk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Chalk Bulletin
Chalk Bulletin
 9 days ago

CHALK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvY9ws00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk, TX
ABOUT

With Chalk Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

