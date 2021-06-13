Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific House, CA

Sunday has sun for Pacific House — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 9 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) A sunny Sunday is here for Pacific House, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacific House:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvY7BQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
1
Followers
91
Post
220
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific House, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stanberry, MOPosted by
Stanberry Dispatch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(STANBERRY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stanberry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hume, CAPosted by
Hume Daily

Tuesday sun alert in Hume — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lingle, WYPosted by
Lingle Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LINGLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lingle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hailey, IDPosted by
Hailey Times

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HAILEY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hailey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!