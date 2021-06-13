Pine Grove Weather Forecast

PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



