Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duette, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Duette

Posted by 
Duette Today
Duette Today
 9 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Duette Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSvXxao00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duette Today

Duette Today

Duette, FL
5
Followers
85
Post
196
Views
ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duette, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Duette, FLPosted by
Duette Today

Duette Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Duette: Monday, June 21: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms;
Duette, FLPosted by
Duette Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DUETTE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Duette Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.