Newell, CA

Newell Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 9 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvXrIS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

