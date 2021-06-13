Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesita, NM

Mesita Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mesita Updates
Mesita Updates
 9 days ago

MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvXlFK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mesita Updates

Mesita Updates

Mesita, NM
6
Followers
73
Post
109
Views
ABOUT

With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesita, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mesita, NMPosted by
Mesita Updates

Thursday sun alert in Mesita — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MESITA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mesita. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!