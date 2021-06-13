Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hite, UT

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Hite Dispatch
Hite Dispatch
 9 days ago

(HITE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hite. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hite:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvXgph00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hite Dispatch

Hite Dispatch

Hite, UT
0
Followers
55
Post
12
Views
ABOUT

With Hite Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hite, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hite, UTPosted by
Hite Dispatch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hite

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hite: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Partly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while partly cloudy