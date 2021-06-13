Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
