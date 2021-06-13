Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



