Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mckenzie Bridge Updates
 9 days ago

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvXLUY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Newsbreak#Nws
Mckenzie Bridge Updates

Saturday has sun for Mckenzie Bridge — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mckenzie Bridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.