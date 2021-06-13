Cancel
Laird, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Laird

Laird News Beat
Laird News Beat
LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvXG4v00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laird, CO
Take advantage of Monday sun in Laird

(LAIRD, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laird. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!