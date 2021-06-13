Cancel
Halls Crossing, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Halls Crossing

Halls Crossing News Flash
Halls Crossing News Flash
 9 days ago

HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvXFCC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

