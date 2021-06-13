Cancel
Craig, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Craig

Craig News Beat
 9 days ago

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvXDQk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Craig News Beat

Craig is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CRAIG, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Craig. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.