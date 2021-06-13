Daily Weather Forecast For Delhi
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.