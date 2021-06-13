Cancel
Delhi, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Delhi

Delhi Today
Delhi Today
 9 days ago

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvXAmZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delhi Today

Delhi Today

Delhi, CO
With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Delhi, CO
