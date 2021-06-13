Cancel
Cima, CA

Cima Weather Forecast

Cima News Beat
 9 days ago

CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvX9z500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

