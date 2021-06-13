Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, NY

Clifton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 9 days ago

CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0aSvX7Dd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clifton Voice

Clifton Voice

Clifton, NY
2
Followers
84
Post
34
Views
ABOUT

With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clifton, NYPosted by
Clifton Voice

Sunday sun alert in Clifton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLIFTON, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clifton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Clifton, NYPosted by
Clifton Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Clifton

(CLIFTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clifton Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.