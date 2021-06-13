Clifton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
