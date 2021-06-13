Arabela Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
