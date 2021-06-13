Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foraker, OK

Foraker Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Foraker News Alert
Foraker News Alert
 9 days ago

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvX2o000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Foraker News Alert

Foraker News Alert

Foraker, OK
5
Followers
70
Post
215
Views
ABOUT

With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foraker, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related