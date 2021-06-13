Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maljamar, NM

Maljamar Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Maljamar News Alert
Maljamar News Alert
 9 days ago

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvX02Y00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maljamar News Alert

Maljamar News Alert

Maljamar, NM
2
Followers
66
Post
449
Views
ABOUT

With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maljamar, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maljamar, NMPosted by
Maljamar News Alert

Friday sun alert in Maljamar — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MALJAMAR, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maljamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!