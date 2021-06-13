4-Day Weather Forecast For Shaniko
SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.