Shaniko, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shaniko

Shaniko Post
Shaniko Post
 9 days ago

SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvWzFd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Shaniko Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Posted by
Shaniko Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SHANIKO, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Shaniko Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Posted by
Shaniko Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(SHANIKO, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shaniko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!