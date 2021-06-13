4-Day Weather Forecast For Shaniko

SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.