Daily Weather Forecast For Armstrong
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.