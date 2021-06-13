Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Armstrong

Posted by 
Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 9 days ago

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvWyMu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong, TX
0
Followers
71
Post
71
Views
ABOUT

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Naalehu, HIPosted by
Naalehu News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Naalehu: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight; Thursday, June 24: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For York

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Tuesday, June 22: Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Partly sunny
Parsonsfield, MEPosted by
Parsonsfield News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parsonsfield: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
Slippery Rock, PAPosted by
Slippery Rock Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slippery Rock: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Stayton, ORPosted by
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Stayton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stayton: Tuesday, June 22: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Grafton, OHPosted by
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Grafton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grafton: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Chance of
Hamilton, INPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and
Bridgeville, DEPosted by
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeville: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June