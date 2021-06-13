Cancel
Amboy, CA

Amboy Weather Forecast

Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 9 days ago

AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvWwbS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 88 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 119 °F, low 88 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amboy, CA
ABOUT

With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

