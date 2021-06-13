Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lukeville, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Lukeville

Posted by 
Lukeville Post
Lukeville Post
 9 days ago

LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvWvij00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 75 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lukeville Post

Lukeville Post

Lukeville, AZ
0
Followers
50
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

With Lukeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lukeville, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lukeville, AZPosted by
Lukeville Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lukeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lukeville, AZPosted by
Lukeville Post

Sunday has sun for Lukeville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lukeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.