Otter, MT

Otter Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Otter Dispatch
Otter Dispatch
 9 days ago

OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Otter Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Otter Dispatch

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Otter

(OTTER, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Otter Sunday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.