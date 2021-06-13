Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
