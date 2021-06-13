Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.