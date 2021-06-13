Cancel
Brothers, OR

Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Brothers News Alert
9 days ago
 9 days ago

BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0aSvWs4Y00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Brothers News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Brothers

(BROTHERS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brothers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.