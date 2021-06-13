Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Santeetlah, NC

Lake Santeetlah Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lake Santeetlah Journal
Lake Santeetlah Journal
 9 days ago

LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0aSvWpQN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah, NC
11
Followers
88
Post
233
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Santeetlah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Santeetlah, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related