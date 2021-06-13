Lake Santeetlah Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
