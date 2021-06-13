Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
