Atlanta, ID

Weather Forecast For Atlanta

Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 9 days ago

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvWkFy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlanta Post

Atlanta Post

Atlanta, ID
With Atlanta Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Atlanta Post

Thursday has sun for Atlanta — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ATLANTA, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlanta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.