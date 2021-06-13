Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
