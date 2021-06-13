Darwin Weather Forecast
DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 109 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
