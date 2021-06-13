Cancel
Darwin, CA

Darwin Weather Forecast

Darwin Post
Darwin Post
 9 days ago

DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvWgj400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Darwin, CA
ABOUT

With Darwin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

