Weather Forecast For Powder River

POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 56 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



