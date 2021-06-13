Cancel
Laurier, WA

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Posted by 
Laurier News Watch
Laurier News Watch
 9 days ago

(LAURIER, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Laurier Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurier:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aSvWbJR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurier News Watch

Laurier News Watch

Laurier, WA
With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

