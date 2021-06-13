Cancel
Orogrande, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Orogrande

Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 9 days ago

OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvWaQi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 72 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Orogrande is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(OROGRANDE, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orogrande. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.