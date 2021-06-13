Daily Weather Forecast For Orogrande
OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 72 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 70 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
