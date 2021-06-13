Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxbow, ME

Sunday rain in Oxbow: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 9 days ago

(OXBOW, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Oxbow Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxbow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aSvWXjP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow, ME
0
Followers
65
Post
41
Views
ABOUT

With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxbow, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why Democrats are desperately trying to win Joe Manchin's vote for an already doomed election bill

(CNN) — On Tuesday, the "For the People" Act will fail. There is a 0% chance that the sweeping election reform package pushed by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate in response to the moves in a series of Republican-controlled states to make it more difficult to vote will pass. In fact, it won't even get an up-or-down final vote. The bill isn't going to get the 60 votes it needs to end unlimited debate in the Senate, with every single one of the 50 Republican senators set to vote against it.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.