Lefor, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Lefor

Posted by 
Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 9 days ago

(LEFOR, ND) A sunny Sunday is here for Lefor, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lefor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvWVxx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lefor, ND
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
