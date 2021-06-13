Cancel
Hayes, SD

Hayes Daily Weather Forecast

Hayes Bulletin
Hayes Bulletin
 9 days ago

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvWTCV00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny

    • High 100 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

