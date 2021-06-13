Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Countyline, OK

Countyline Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
 9 days ago

COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0aSvWSJm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline, OK
8
Followers
80
Post
265
Views
ABOUT

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Countyline, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Countyline, OKPosted by
Countyline Bulletin

Tuesday sun alert in Countyline — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COUNTYLINE, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Countyline. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Countyline, OKPosted by
Countyline Bulletin

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(COUNTYLINE, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Countyline. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Countyline, OKPosted by
Countyline Bulletin

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COUNTYLINE, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Countyline Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.