Countyline Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



