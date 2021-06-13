Cancel
Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister Weather Forecast

Hoffmeister Dispatch
 9 days ago

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0aSvWRR300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

