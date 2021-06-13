Hoffmeister Weather Forecast
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
