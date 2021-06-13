Cancel
Ojo Feliz, NM

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Ojo Feliz

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 9 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Sunday is set to be rainy in Ojo Feliz, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ojo Feliz:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSvWPfb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

