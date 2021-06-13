Cancel
Point Baker, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Point Baker

Point Baker Post
POINT BAKER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvWO2600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

