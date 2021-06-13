Marsland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
