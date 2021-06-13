Weather Forecast For Camp Nelson
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.