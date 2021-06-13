Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackburn, OK

Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Blackburn Bulletin
Blackburn Bulletin
 9 days ago

BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvWF5Z00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn, OK
5
Followers
73
Post
152
Views
ABOUT

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackburn, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Blackburn, OKPosted by
Blackburn Bulletin

Take advantage of Friday sun in Blackburn

(BLACKBURN, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blackburn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blackburn, OKPosted by
Blackburn Bulletin

Wednesday sun alert in Blackburn — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BLACKBURN, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blackburn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.