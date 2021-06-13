4-Day Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 55 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.