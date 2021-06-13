Cancel
Elfin Cove, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

Posted by 
Elfin Cove Times
 9 days ago

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvWDK700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Elfin Cove, AK
ABOUT

With Elfin Cove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Elfin Cove, AKPosted by
Elfin Cove Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELFIN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elfin Cove Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.