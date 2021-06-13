Cancel
Erwin, SD

Erwin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 9 days ago

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvW6EH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

